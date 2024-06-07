Jerusalem Post
IDF completes control over Philadelphi Corridor- report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 7, 2024 15:52

The IDF has completed control of the Philadelphia Corridor in southern Gaza, a correspondent for the Qatari Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported on Friday afternoon.

The Israeli military now reportedly has total control over the Corridor from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the shore of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed report comes as the IDF has expanded it's activates in the southern portion of the Gaza Strip, including in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

On Wednesday, the military reported that it had located and destroyed a roughly two kilometer-long tunnel in the southern portion of the Strip that had reached as far as the Philadelphi Corridor.

The IDF stated late last month that the since the start of operations in the Rafah area, the 401st Brigade's combat team, under the direction of the 162nd Division, has been spearheading the military's activities along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Since then, the military has reported locating terrorist weaponry, including a launch pit, in the area.

This is a developing story.



