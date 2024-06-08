Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz postpones resignation from gov't following rescue of hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 8, 2024 15:10

Benny Gantz announced at a Saturday press conference that his intended resignation from the government has been postponed in light of the successful rescue operation that secured the release of four hostages in Hamas captivity. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
IDF soldier wounded in hostage rescue op. dies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 04:14 PM
Netanyahu asserts: Israel stands firmly against terrorism
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 04:13 PM
American unit assisted in hostage rescue operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 03:55 PM
IDF strikes terror infrastructure in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 12:23 PM
Suspect questioned after assault on Danish PM Frederiksen
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 10:38 AM
Iraqi group claims Golan Heights drone strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:24 AM
IDF overnight operations in the West Bank - report
By WALLA!
06/08/2024 05:36 AM
Israel Air Force strikes strategic Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By MAARIV
06/08/2024 04:34 AM
Activists call for end to Gaza war and US support for Israel
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 03:30 AM
Three arrested near Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea
By YOAV ETIEL
06/08/2024 02:21 AM
Bird flu detected in dairy cattle herd in Wyoming, US
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 02:01 AM
Fire breaks out in industrial hangar in Rishon Lezion
By EREZ HAREL
06/07/2024 11:50 PM
Danish PM attacked in central Copenhagen, man arrested
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 10:51 PM
White House awaiting official Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 09:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis target two vessels in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 08:14 PM