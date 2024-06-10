Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF troops kill Nukhba terrorists in central Gaza, continue operations in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets, guided by the 98th Division, struck in the center of the Gaza Strip Hamas terrorists, some of whom were Nukhba terrorists, the military said on Monday. 

In parallel, jets also struck underground terror infrastructure in the Deir al-Balah area. 

In the center of the Strip, ground troops also raided military buildings and destroyed shafts and underground infrastructure. 

In the Rafah area, the 162nd Division continued operations and killed terrorists, the IDF added. 

Troops recognized two armed terrorists who were moving towards an underground shaft near them. The terrorists were subsequently attacked and killed by an IAF aircraft. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Palestinian enters military base in West Bank, unnoticed by soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 09:13 AM
Terrorists set fire to mobile home in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 09:04 AM
Katz slams Jibril Rajoub after ban from Australia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 05:55 AM
Security forces operate in West Bank
By MAARIV
06/10/2024 05:37 AM
IDF attacks in Gaza Strip near Rafah, Palestinians claim
By MAARIV
06/10/2024 04:13 AM
Al Jazeera rejects Israeli accusation its journalist held Noa Argamani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 03:42 AM
Blinken to arrive in Israel and meet PM
By BARAK RAVID
06/10/2024 02:50 AM
Yitzhak Wasserlauf allocates aid for northern displaced residents
By MAARIV , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 02:46 AM
Gazans report IDF attacks in El-Bureij
By MAARIV
06/10/2024 12:04 AM
IDF alters Gaza strip closed area policy
By AMIR BOHBOT
06/09/2024 11:56 PM
Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminate Hezbollah terrorist cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 10:42 PM
Israel Police to conduct exercise in Mishor Adumim, Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 09:53 PM
IDF Chief Herzi Halevi speaks of obligation to bring hostages home
By MAARIV ONLINE
06/09/2024 08:17 PM
Gaza Division commander resigns over October 7 attacks failures
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 07:36 PM
UAV strikes Kafr Dajjal in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 06:56 PM