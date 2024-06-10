IDF troops kill Nukhba terrorists in central Gaza, continue operations in Rafah

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets, guided by the 98th Division, struck in the center of the Gaza Strip Hamas terrorists, some of whom were Nukhba terrorists, the military said on Monday.

In parallel, jets also struck underground terror infrastructure in the Deir al-Balah area.

In the center of the Strip, ground troops also raided military buildings and destroyed shafts and underground infrastructure.

In the Rafah area, the 162nd Division continued operations and killed terrorists, the IDF added.

Troops recognized two armed terrorists who were moving towards an underground shaft near them. The terrorists were subsequently attacked and killed by an IAF aircraft.