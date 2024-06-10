US in unilateral talks with Hamas on release of American hostages from Gaza - report

The Biden administration has considered negotiating directly with Hamas on the release of the American hostages detained in Gaza captivity, according to an NBC report on Monday citing four US officials.

Negotiations would be held via Qatar

According to the report, the negotiations would be held via Qatari mediators and would not include Israel. A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

The report also cited the officials as being unsure of what the US would give to Hamas in exchange.

Five hostages with American citizenship are currently being held in Gaza.

Following the report, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of 23-year-old Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who has been held in Hamas captivity since October 7, stated, “We have seen the reports that the US administration is considering negotiating directly with Hamas on freeing US citizens from captivity in Gaza.

"We welcome any negotiations that will lead to the return home of our loved ones who have been in captivity for over 8 months. We pray that every family with hostages will be reunited with their loved ones imminently," they concluded.