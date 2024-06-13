Four lightly wounded after multiple rocket, hostile aircraft barrages to North

Multiple rocket sirens and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded in northern Israel on Thursday afternoon.

The military stated that the hostile aircraft intrusion alert, which had sounded in Safed at 1:31 p.m., had been a false alert. Rocket interceptions seen above the northern Israeli city of Safed, on June 13, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Two lightly wounded, damage to house as a result of the barrage

The police stated that reports of falls had been received in northern Israel; however, to date, it had not received reports of injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) later said that paramedics were treating two 20-year-olds who had been lightly wounded by debris.

Another two individuals were lightly wounded by shrapnel in the Golan Heights, the MDA spokesperson announced. MDA teams provided medical treatment and referred two men, aged 21 and 25, to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council announced that as a result of Thursday's rocket barrage, a house in Birya had been hit, with damage detected to the house and agricultural areas nearby.

The Safed municipality said that schools in the city had been shut down following the barrage.

The Fire and Rescue Authority stated that it had received 15 reports of fires erupting in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee areas and that firefighters were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.