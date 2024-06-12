North 'under massive attack': Barrages of 150 rockets rain over northern Israel

Two barrages totaling roughly 150 rockets, including about 70 directed at the area of Meron, were fired at various locations across northern Israel on Wednesday morning, Israel's Army Radio reported.

The cities of Safed and Tiberias were among those where rocket sirens blared.

"Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel a short while ago, approximately 90 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," the IDF stated. "A number of the projectiles were intercepted and others fell in several locations in northern Israel. As a result, fires broke out in a number of areas. The details are under review."

Israel's Fire and Rescue Service reported that it was at the scene of a fire in an open area and was working to put it out.

Additionally, Magen David Adom announced that it had not received any reports of casualties thus far. Locations in which rocket alarms sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday morning. June 12, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)

Social media users, including former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, took to X, formerly Twitter, to post footage appearing to show rocket interceptions above northern Israel.

Northern Israel is under massive attack from Iranian proxy Hezbollah. Each of these puffs in the sky is an intercepted rocket. pic.twitter.com/H46odBedI2 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) June 12, 2024

North 'under massive attack' from Hezbollah

"Northern Israel is under massive attack from Iranian proxy Hezbollah," Levy wrote.

A correspondent for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported that the rocket launching took place over the span of about thirty minutes.

These latest reports of rocket attacks in the North follow Israel's alleged elimination of Taleb Abdallah, the senior-most Hezbollah commander to be killed since the start of Israel's war with Hamas in October of last year.

Army Radio subsequently reported that in response to the attacks on northern Israel, the IDF conducted a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Roughly an hour after the bombardment, rocket sirens again blared in numerous towns in the North.

Al Mayadeen reported that a number of Israeli military sites, including the Mount Meron air traffic control base, were targeted during the attacks. The IDF, however, has yet to confirm that any of its sites were targeted.

This is a developing story.