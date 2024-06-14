Jerusalem Post
South African President Ramaphosa nominated for re-election

By REUTERS

 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was nominated for re-election on Friday by a lawmaker from his African National Congress (ANC) party during parliament's first sitting after last month's election.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema was also nominated for the position of president of the country, meaning there will now be a vote to decide who gets the job.

Ramaphosa is expected to get a second term as president as the Democratic Alliance (DA) party has said it will vote for Ramaphosa as part of an agreement with the ANC to form a unity government.

The ANC and DA have a combined 246 seats out of 400 in the newly elected National Assembly.

