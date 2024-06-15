Sgt. Yair Roitman succumbs to wounds from Monday Rafah incident - IDF

The IDF announced Saturday night Sergeant Yair Roitman succumbed to his injuries after being wounded in the explosion of a booby-trapped building on June 10, 2024, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Roitman, 19, from Karnei Shomron, was initially injured along with a total of six other soldiers in the incident, which also killed four more.

Incident took the lives of four more

Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, from Gedera, St.-Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, from Modi'in, Sgt. Yair Levin, 20, from Givat Harel, and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19, from Kibbutz Hamadia were also killed in the same incident.

Yair Levin, Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, Eitan Karlsbrun, and Almog Shalom, four Givati soldiers who were killed in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

In the incident, there were five additional soldiers who were moderately injured.

All of the soldiers involved in the incident were from the Givati Brigade.

Roitman was promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant after his death.