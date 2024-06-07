WATCH: IAF targets booby-trapped building, kills terrorists in Rafah

In Rafah, over the past day, IDF soldiers located tunnel shafts and numerous weapons, including grenades, vests, cartridges, and more, the IDF announced Friday morning.

During one of the strikes in the area, an Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jet eliminated an armed terrorist who was located inside a booby-trapped building.

IDF operates in central Gaza

IDF soldiers killed dozens of terrorists, located tunnel shafts, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area of eastern Bureij and eastern Deir al Balah. Tanks operate in the Gaza Strip, June 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In one strike, the IAF killed the commander of a rocket and mortar fire terrorist cell and an additional terrorist who fired at the troops.

The IDF also announced that over the past day, the Paratroopers Brigade has joined the operational activity and is now operating against Hamas terror targets in central Gaza.

The IDF is continuing to destroy terrorist infrastructure and kill terrorists in the area.