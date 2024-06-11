Four IDF soldiers killed, six wounded in Rafah explosion

Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, from Gadera, St.-Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, from Modi'in, Sgt. Yair Levin, 20, from Givat Harel, and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19, from Kibbutz Hamadia were killed Monday night in an incident in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in which a building collapsed, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

In the incident where the four fighters fell, another officer was seriously injured, and five fighters were moderately injured.

An investigation of the incident revealed that Givati Soldiers entered a three-story building in the Al-Bura neighborhood in the city of Rafah, which is considered an area saturated with terrorist shafts, trapped houses, and many weapons.

During a joint attack with the Nahal Brigade, the force threw a concussive charge into the building that was supposed to trigger the activation of IEDs. After it was thrown, fighters entered, and only then did the explosion occur that collapsed the building and led to the death and injury of six.

At this point, it is unclear why the charges were not activated after the concussive charge was thrown.

All of the soldiers involved in the incident were from the Givati Brigade.

This is a developing story.