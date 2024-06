Sgt. Shalom Menachem, 21 from Beit El is the eighth IDF soldier that was killed in in Rafah from an explosion of an APC, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Menachem was a fighter in the 601st Battalion of the 401st Division.

Additionally, St.-Sgt Tzur Abraham, 22, from Modi'in, and a fighter in the Nahal Brigade, was killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.