IDF eliminates terrorists, destroys weapons facilities in Rafah, across Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 17, 2024 10:38

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in Rafah and other areas of Gaza, the IDF reported on Monday.

Earlier, Israeli troops located multiple weapons and carried out strikes on terrorist structures that had been rigged with explosives. 

At the same time, the IDF said it eliminated several terrorists in the Tel Sultan area in close combat. The military also reportedly employed drones in encounters with terrorists. 

The IDF also destroyed a weapons storage facility from which anti-tank missiles were fired toward troops.



