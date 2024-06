US wants to avoid 'greater war' along tense Lebanon-Israel border, envoy says

US envoy Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday that Washington was seeking to avoid "a greater war" following an escalation in cross-border fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military along Lebanon's southern frontier in recent weeks.

Hochstein described the situation along the border as "serious" and said that was why US President Joe Biden had dispatched him to Lebanon. Hochstein was in Lebanon for one day of meetings following a brief trip to Israel.

After meeting Hochstein, the Prime Minister of Lebanon said: "We are not interested in escalation."