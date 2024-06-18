Netanyahu addresses US withholding of weapons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US withholding of weapons in a statement on Tuesday.

"When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation. I said I deeply appreciated the support the US has given Israel from the beginning of the war," Netanyahu said.

He added, "But I also said something else. I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

"Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case," Netanyahu further stated.

"During World War II, Churchill told the United States, 'Give us the tools, we'll do the job.' And I say, give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster,” he concluded.