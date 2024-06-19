Jerusalem Post
UK PM Sunak forecast to lose his parliamentary seat, Savanta poll shows

By REUTERS

Rishi Sunak is forecasted to become the first sitting British prime minister to lose their own parliamentary seat at an election, a Savanta opinion poll published by the Telegraph newspaper ahead of the July 4 national vote showed.

Savanta polled around 18,000 people between June 7-18.

The polling showed Sunak's Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in Britain's 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516.

Most opinion polls currently place Keir Starmer's Labour about 20 percentage points ahead of the governing Conservatives in the national vote share.

Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Canada preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, says CBC
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:22 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM
Knesset approves freezing municipal tax rate in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 01:16 PM
North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 12:44 PM
Hezbollah announces death of one operative in Yaron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:50 AM
Court charges West Bank men with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:46 AM
IAF jet targets Hezbollah terrorists entering military facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 10:36 AM
Syrian officer killed in alleged Israeli drone attack, state media says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 10:06 AM
Suspicious aerial target crosses Gaza Strip, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 07:07 AM
US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia's penal colony
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 06:19 AM
Palestinian report castualties in Israeli IDF attack in Rafah, Gaza
By WALLA!
06/19/2024 03:34 AM
US military says it destroyed nine Houthi drones in the past 24 hours
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 01:10 AM