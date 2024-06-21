Two soldiers killed, three wounded from mortar fire in southern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 21, 2024 07:14
(L-R) Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Smadja, and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery (photo credit: FACEBOOK, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
(L-R) Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Smadja, and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery
(photo credit: FACEBOOK, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

The IDF announced on Friday the names of two soldiers who were killed in battle in the Gaza Strip from mortar fire.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Smadja, 25, from Ganot Hadar, from the 9203 Battalion in the Alexandroni Brigade, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, 27, from Tel Aviv, from the 9203 Battalion in the Alexandroni Brigade, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip.

The military noted that three soldiers had been severely wounded in the same incident. They were transferred to the hospital for further medical treatment. 

SMADJA WITH father-trainer, Morris, who helped introduce judo to Israel. (credit: ODED KARNI)
SMADJA WITH father-trainer, Morris, who helped introduce judo to Israel. (credit: ODED KARNI)

According to Israeli Media, Omer was the son of Oren Smadja, a former judoka, Olympic medalist, and coach of Israel's judo team for the Olympic Games. 



