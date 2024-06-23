Dan Blizerian: COVID-19 an Israeli scam, US occupied by Israel

American high-stakes poker player Dan Blizerian published a social media post on Saturday expressing belief in several conspiracies and allegations against Israel revolving around the idea that it controlled the United States.

"[Jeffery] Epstein['s] island was an Israeli Mossad op[eration] to blackmail US politicians," Blizerian said on X. "AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] makes our government put Israel’s interests before ours. Covid[-19] was a scam and we got poisoned while Israeli big pharma made billions and our Israeli controlled government and media forced it. The US is an occupied nation."

Blizerian, a social media influencer from Florida, had on Sunday shared a quote often falsely attributed to Voltaire, and was actually said by American neo-Nazi Kevin Alfred Strom.

"If you want to know who rules over you, just look for who you are not allowed to criticize," Blizerian falsely quoted.