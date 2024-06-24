Jerusalem Post
One man jumps to death from inferno near Moscow, media says

By REUTERS

One man jumped to his death, and another fell to his death from the top floors of a burning eight-story former electronics research institute outside Moscow on Monday, Russian media reported.

Black smoke billowed from the building as flames roared up its walls, trapping some people on the upper floors. Some were shown smashing windows.

One man was shown jumping from the upper floor of the building by the Baza Telegram channel. Another, with serious burns, fell from the upper floors, footage published by Shot Telegram channel showed.

Emergency services said about nine people were trapped in the building by the 4,000 sq.m fire. At least one person was saved by fire services.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

