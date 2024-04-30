Columbia protest escalates as students break into residence hall building on campus

Student protesters at Columbia University in New York seized Hamilton Hall, an academic building on 116th and Broadway, breaking windows and using outdoor campus furniture to barricade themselves inside, as campus protests calling on Columbia to sever ties with Israel continue, extremist rhetoric in tow.

“Raise the banner of revolution!” students chanted in Arabic from inside the building, from which a banner was unfurled facing Broadway. “From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab!”

“I guess I don’t have my work-study job there anymore,” said Finnegan McNinch, a university student loitering outside with several friends. Some of whom had personally come toe to toe with student protesters to prevent the barricade.

“The administration has failed its students,” another said.

"This is completely on the administration and its negligence. This should never have been allowed to happen.”

University revelry

Video showing pro-Palestine protesters at Columbia University after they broke into one of the buildings

Inside, the scene appeared to be one of revelry. Police, standing outside the campus, have not been requested at the university and are thus unable to enter unless there is an imminent threat, a point New York Mayor Eric Adams has stressed in recent weeks.

The first official communication from the university arrived on students’ phones about four hours after the break-in. It notified them of protest activity at the building and advised them to stay away from the area. There was no further comment.

One of the buildings broken into was John Jay, on 114th Street. Videos circulating online show someone smashing a window and entering. John Jay is a residence hall, which brought particular concern to some students who were standing outside campus speaking to the press.

“People live in that building. People go to sleep in that building,” said Avi Weinberg, a Columbia’s School of General Studies student. “And now there are masked people climbing through windows. And the university refuses to call the police!”

Jessica Schwalb, an RA at that dorm, said she is in contact with some of the students under her charge, but she noted that many of them stopped talking to her once she became outspoken against what she felt was antisemitism in the protest movement.