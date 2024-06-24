State Dept calls the video of wounded Palestinian strapped to an Israeli military jeep 'shocking'

State Department on Monday called "shocking" the video of a Palestinian prisoner strapped on the front of a military jeep by Israeli forces, urging for swift investigation to hold accountable the people responsible.

"We saw that video, it was shocking. The practice was absolutely unacceptable. Humans should never be used as human shields. The IDF should swiftly investigate what happened, hold people accountable," Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a news briefing.

On Saturday, Israeli army forces tied a wounded Palestinian man to the hood of a military jeep during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The video was verified by Reuters. The Israeli military said soldiers violated protocol.