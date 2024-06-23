Incidents of IDF misconduct in the Gaza Strip prompt investigation

The IDF appeared to admit to two significant human rights errors over the weekend.

In one case, the IDF may have mistakenly killed Palestinian civilians in the al-Muwasi southern Gaza coastal region while it was hunting terrorists. In the other case, a small group of IDF soldiers illegally tied a Palestinian to the hood of a military jeep.

In the first case, Hamas and the Red Cross are claiming an Israeli attack killed between 22-25 Palestinians and injured between 45-50 others, not distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The Red Cross further claimed the majority of the victims were women or children.

An IDF statement said that it did not deliberately attack any civilians in the al-Muwasi safety area.

However, the vague wording left open the possibility that there was a mistaken attack there. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF sources did not deny that an error may have been made, but they stressed that due to the situation's high global sensitivity, the problem would likely occur within days.

Clarifications on military actions

There have been other instances where the IDF simply said it knew it had not attacked in an area where an incident in dispute occurred.

In the second incident, a small number of IDF forces strapped a wounded Palestinian man to the hood of a military jeep during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday.

A video circulating on social media and verified by Reuters showed a Palestinian resident of Jenin, Mujahed Azmi, on the jeep that passes through two ambulances.

The Israeli military, in a statement, said Israeli forces were fired at and exchanged fire, wounding a suspect and apprehending him.

Soldiers then violated military protocol, the statement said. "The suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle," it said.

The military said the "conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values" of the Israeli army and that the incident will be investigated and dealt with.

The individual was transferred to medics for treatment, the military said.

IDF sources told the Jerusalem Post that the soldiers tried to hand the Palestinian over to the Red Cross but that the Red Cross ambulance had no space.

Given that the soldiers also did not have an additional seat for a wounded captive, they thought getting him to the hospital, even tied to the hood of the car, was better than other options.

Reuters matched the location by corroborating and verifying footage shared on social media, which shows a vehicle transporting an individual tied on top of a vehicle in Jenin. An eyewitness interviewed by Reuters confirmed the date.

According to the family of Azmi, there was an arrest raid, and he was injured during the raid. When Emily asked for an ambulance, the army took Mujahed, strapped him on the hood, and drove off.

Neither case appears to have involved illegal intent in advance.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since then with frequent army raids on terrorists, violent counter-attacks by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian terror attacks.