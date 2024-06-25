Massive flooding rips through Ein Kerem, searches and rescue efforts underway

Firefighters from the "Capital" station, with assistance from Special Rescue Unit forces of the Jerusalem District, operated overnight on Monday to rescue people trapped by massive flooding in the Emek Hateimanim neighborhood in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Services stated on Tuesday morning.

The source of the flooding was a main water pipe that burst just uphill from the neighborhood, causing a massive water flow into homes and streets.

There currently is no information on casualties in the incident or additional trapped individuals.

Rescue operation

"Since the early morning hours, we have been operating with large forces in the Ein Kerem neighborhood following a significant flooding event that inundated homes," Deputy Commander Eli Adrei, from the "Capital" station said. Documentation from flooding incident in Ein Kerem (credit: Eric Abolof)

"Firefighters, with assistance from the police, searched homes in the neighborhood and rescued several individuals trapped in the flood. Fortunately, due to the professional and swift action of the firefighters and Israeli police, there are no injured from the incident."