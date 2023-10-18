Firefighters, medics from abroad head to Israel to help war effort

The Emergency Volunteer Project (EVP), which helps deploy emergency workers and volunteers in Israel from abroad, is continuing to bring volunteers to reinforce medical teams and provide food for IDF soldiers as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The EVP, which has been in operation for 16 years, is approved by the Israeli government to bring emergency personnel to Israel during emergency situations, including conflicts and natural disasters. The EVP brings firefighters, technical rescue personnel, doctors, nurses, paramedics, Physician Assistants (PA), social workers, engineers, trades professionals, and other volunteers to Israel as part of its efforts.

Volunteers from the US have been preparing meals at mobile kitchens for thousands of IDF soldiers and people in need as part of the project.

Last week, a number of contingents of EVP firefighters arrived in Israel to help reinforce fire stations and respond to rocket strikes. So far, 23 American firefighters have been deployed throughout Israel as part of the project.

On Tuesday, the EVP brought a group of doctors from the US to strengthen the medical corps and hospital staff in Israel. Firefighters taking part in the Emergency Volunteer Project. (credit: Emergency Volunteer Project)

Foreign volunteers on frontlines with Israeli emergency services

"EVP has already been on the ground supporting all citizens of Israel, whether they're Jewish, Muslim, Christian, or otherwise, with our deployment of firefighters who are working on the front lines with their Israeli brothers to save lives and respond to rocket attacks," said Eitan Charnoff, the spokesperson for the Emergency Volunteers Project.

The EVP, which is also a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization in the US, has stressed that it is continuing to fundraise in order to continue to provide the aid needed amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.