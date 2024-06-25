Jerusalem Post
Hostage families demand meeting with Netanyahu after his flip-flop on deal

By EVE YOUNG

Family members of hostages held by Hamas demanded Tuesday morning an immediate meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his interview on Channel 14 in which he said he is in favor of a "partial deal," said the Hostage Family Forum.

In the interview, "Netanyahu said that he was in favor of a 'partial deal' that would bring back 'some of the hostages.' This interview took place just hours after his meeting with the families of the families of the fallen and murdered hostages, where he said the complete opposite - that he is committed to an inclusive deal in which all 120 hostages are brought back," the forum added.  

