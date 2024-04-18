Hostage's mother Rachel Goldberg-Polin: Both Gazans, hostages are suffering

The plight of the hostages held in Gaza does not invalidate the suffering of innocent Palestinian civilians amid the ongoing war, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh is a hostage held by Hamas, told Zvika Klein and Tamar Uriel-Beeri on The Jerusalem Post Podcast.

Goldberg-Polin noted that she has been viewed as a symbol to highlight the hostage crisis.

"I think they included me as a symbol for the 133 families who still have loved ones being held in Gaza for 195 days," she said.

"And my hope is that the platform will compel the world not to forsake these remaining souls, and also that it will educate the world."

She further highlighted the diversity of the hostages. "These are people who come from 25 different countries. They are Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hundus, and Buddhists," she said. "I'm praying that this exposure will compel the world to stop turning a blind eye to these human beings who are suffering, along with the other thousands of innocents in Gaza who are suffering."

Both innocent Gazans, hostages suffer

Goldberg-Polin further stressed how the suffering of both the hostages and Gazan civilians are valid.