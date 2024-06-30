Meretz, Labor Party sign agreement to merge parties under new party name 'The Democrats'

The Labor Party, led by chairman and former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan, reached a formal agreement on Sunday in which they will unite under a single party called "The Democrats."

The statement made by the merged parties said, "Unlike in the past, this is not a 'technical bloc,' but a historic move that finally creates one large and united party, a liberal-democratic Zionist party that will serve as a political home for a large public in Israel."

The parties noted that "The union is a necessary step in building a large and strong democratic base that will lead to the replacement of the extreme right-wing government led by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

"The new party will be home for all the forces fighting for democracy and the image of Israel in recent years: Protest organizations, people, civil society, youth movements […] reserve organizations fighting for equal burden."

In response to the unity agreement, Golan stated, "One of the goals I have set for us is to create connections that will lead to the fulfilment of the camp's electoral potential. This is a necessary political, public and moral goal."

Under the agreement, in every four spots there will be a representative from Meretz, and municipal Meretz factions will also become part of the new party.

Structuring the new party

As per the agreement, the new party's Knesset list will be chosen through democratic primaries by the parties' members and new recruits who join. There will be a representation guarantee mechanism ensuring that at least one representative from Meretz will be included up to the 4th place on the list, at least one more representative up to the 8th place, and similarly up to the 12th and 16th places. A similar representation guarantee (25%) will also apply to the new party's institutions.

Furthermore, Meretz's municipal factions, a significant part of the party's grassroots strength, will be incorporated into the new party and will also become representative factions of the united party, alongside Labor factions in local authorities. According to the agreement, these representation guarantees are one-time, and each party will bear its debts accordingly. Meretz has a debt estimated at approximately 16 million shekels from previous elections, which it will continue to bear alone.