Lapid, Sa'ar warn against 'return of judicial reform'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara in order to preserve the governing coalition, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid claimed on Monday.

Lapid cited as proof what he claimed was a coordinated media campaign by ministers Amichai Chikli, Shlomo Karhi, and Dudi Amsalem, but said he also had "other information" indicating this. He did not cite what this information was.

The prime minister's office did not respond to the accusation, nor to a Jerusalem Post query.

Gali Baharav Miara (credit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)

Lapid's claim came during a press conference prior to his party's weekly meeting. Lapid commended Baharav-Miara for acting to enforce the High Court of Justice's ruling that cancelled the haredi exemption from IDF service, and barred the state from providing funding for military-age haredi men who refused to enlist.

According to Lapid, the barring of funds could deeply affect haredi families, and that the haredi parties could not afford for this to happen while they are in government. If Baharav-Miara is removed, the process of halting the funds would freeze, and the haredim would remain in government. This was Netanyahu's incentive to fire her, Lapid claimed.

Lapid said that his party would not allow this to happen "with polite protest from the sidelines."

"We will not be part of a non-democratic state. We will not accept the return of the coup detat (government's judicial reform) – during wartime, on steroids," Lapid said. "We will not rule out any step or act, beginning with mass strikes and increasing the struggle on the streets, to a collective resignation from the Knesset. We will not take part in pretending that Israel is a democracy, if it stops functioning as one," Lapid said.

Lapid wasn't the only member of the opposition to warn against a return of the government's judicial reforms, which led to widespread protests and social strife in 2023.

Judicial reform

United Right MK Gideon Sa'ar addressed in his weekly statement on Monday a bill proposal by one of the judicial reforms' architects, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), to shift the authority of appointing an ombudsman to oversee Israel's judicial system from the judicial system itself to the Knesset. Sa'ar argued that this was a "full return to the October 6 agenda (prior to the war)," as it would lead to the politicization of the role of the ombudsman.

"It is one thing if they propose more teeth to this role, we would understand the rationale. But they only care about the Knesset electing (the ombudsman). And it is very interesting, why? Maybe so that the judges (ombudsman) will campaign in the Knesset, and afterwards will need to answer to some politician or other, to harm some judge with a complaint," Sa'ar charged.

A different issue, which led to harsh criticism of the attorney-general on Sunday, was her position regarding the process to appoint a new Civil Service Commissioner, who is responsible to implement government policy on management and personnel in the public sector. The process to appoint the commissioner is not regulated in law. Following the appointment of outgoing commissioner Daniel Hershkovitz in 2018, the Netanyahu-led government at the time formally decided to regulate the issue ahead of the next appointment, but this did not happen.

Netanyahu requested that he make the current appointment and then have it ratified by Israel's Senior Appointments Advisory Committee, which is responsible to ratify seven senior appointments – which do not include the Civil Service Commissioner. However, Baharav-Miara ruled that this process was not legally viable, and instead adopted a proposal by the prime minister's office's legal advisor, Shlomit Barnea-Fargo, to form an independent appointment committee led by a retired judge.

The issue came up in the government's weekly meeting on Sunday, and again on Monday in the Knesset Constitution Committee, chaired by Rothman. During the Knesset discussion, Rothman criticized the attorney general's representative, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon, arguing that "you (the attorney general's office) want to appoint the Civil Service Commissioner, to hold all of the cards in your hands, against the law, against protocol, and against basic proper governance."