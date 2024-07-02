Gaza begins works connecting desalination facility to Israel, Liberman urges 'complete severance'

The electricity company in Gaza began infrastructure work on Tuesday in preparation for connecting a water desalination and sewage treatment facility for the first time since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, according to reports circulating on Palestinian media.

The work is being carried out on Salah al-Din Street in the Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman criticized the connection of the desalination facility to Israel, stating, "A government of folly. The decision that must be made today is a complete severance between Israel and the Gaza Strip. No electricity, no water, no fuel, and no goods – a complete severance."