IDF ambushes terror squad as military advances in Shajaia, Rafah, and central Gaza

IDF continued operating in the areas of Shejaia, Rafah, and the central Gaza Strip, destroying terror infrastructure and searching for Hamas terrorists, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, IDF troops ambushed an armed terrorist squad advancing in a vehicle toward them in Rafah. The troops were able to eliminate the terrorist squared with no reported injuries. Furthermore, Israeli aircraft targeted several terrorist infrastructures in the area.

In Shajaia, IAF aircraft, together with IDF ground soldiers, struck terrorists and dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground, including tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, and a structure from which an anti-tank missile was previously fired.

During the raids, IDF troops located large amounts of combat equipment, including weapons and protective gear. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In central Gaza, during close-quarters combat, IDF troops eliminated terrorists and located large amounts of military equipment, including weapons.

Throughout the operation, IAF reportedly struck around 30 terror targets, including weapon storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure, and Hamas terror military structures.

Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields

Previously, on Monday, Hamas successfully launched approximately 20 rockets from Rafah after being unable to for several months.

The following day, the IDF reported that, in response to the attack, the military had struck overnight the area from which the rockets had been launched.

Among the targets hit were a weapons storage facility, operational centers, as well as other terror structures.

Following IDF policies, before the strike, the IDF took preventive measures to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians, enabling civilians to evacuate from the area on time.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically violate international law while using civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as human shields for its terrorist activities against Israel," the IDF added.