Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

The average salary in the economy increased by 7.3%

By MAARIV
Updated: JULY 4, 2024 14:03

The average wage in the economy increased by 7.3% in April 2023 to NIS 13,506 compared to NIS 12,584 in April 2023, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

The group of employees with the highest salary were information and communication workers who earned NIS 30,576 against those with the lowest salary were hospitality and food service workers who earned only NIS 6,289 which is only about 20% of those with the highest salary.

In April, the number of wage earners in the economy was 3.965 million, a decrease of about 0.8% compared to 3.999 in the corresponding month of the year.

Three-year-old boy injured after falling from a height in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:13 PM
Israeli elderly couple rescued from Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 12:11 PM
Putin holds talks with Iran's interim president
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 11:30 AM
Jewish soldier laid to rest in Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2024 11:14 AM
Hadera resident attempts bank heist, in police custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:57 AM
IAF fighter jets strike key Hezbollah infrastructure overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 07:27 AM
Four moderately wounded in shooting in Kafr Kassem, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:10 AM
Pro-Palestinian protesters clear out Canadian campus encampment
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 01:49 AM
Saudi Arabia's SAMI and Turkish firms establish new defense collab.
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 01:25 AM
Hamas leader talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 12:15 AM
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 11:42 PM
US says it had no involvement in attempted failed coup in Bolivia
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 10:04 PM
IAF attacks three Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:31 PM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate terrorist in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:04 PM
MK Liberman: We must use available means to stop Iran's nuclear program
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 08:48 PM