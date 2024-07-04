The average salary in the economy increased by 7.3%

The average wage in the economy increased by 7.3% in April 2023 to NIS 13,506 compared to NIS 12,584 in April 2023, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

The group of employees with the highest salary were information and communication workers who earned NIS 30,576 against those with the lowest salary were hospitality and food service workers who earned only NIS 6,289 which is only about 20% of those with the highest salary.

In April, the number of wage earners in the economy was 3.965 million, a decrease of about 0.8% compared to 3.999 in the corresponding month of the year.