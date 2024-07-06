Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after first phase, Hamas source says

A senior Hamas source said on Saturday that a revised Hamas-Israel deal proposal agreed that talks to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers and remaining men, would start in a 16-day period after the first phase of the agreement.

The source said that the proposal ensures that mediators would guarantee a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and withdrawal of Israeli troops as long as indirect talks continue to implement the second phase of the agreement.

The terrorist Islamist group has dropped a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout a first six-week phase, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

A Palestinian official close to the internationally mediated peace efforts had said the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if embraced by Israel and would end the nine-month-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Yesterday, Axios reported from Israeli sources that Hamas had demanded written commitments from the mediators before the negotiations began and that is the only remaining major obstacle. The site reported that the White House and the US Central Intelligence Agency are trying to reach a compromise.

Hamas informed Hezbollah of its agreement to the ceasefire proposal. Nasrallah welcomed the step.

Israeli officials show signs of deal acceptance

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mossad officials "believe that the cabinet will approve the latest proposal for a ceasefire" Hostage families speak at a rally in Tel Aviv, 29 July 2024. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum, Paulina Patimer)

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told AFP: "The movement expects a response from Israel to its proposals for a ceasefire in Gaza today or tomorrow. If the response is positive, we will discuss the proposals in detail. The movement's military capabilities in the Gaza Strip are still in a good position for the continuation of the war."

This week Mossad confirmed that the mediators in the abductee deal conveyed to the negotiation team Hamas's reference to the outline of the hostage deal. "Israel is examining the reference and will return its answer to the mediators," it was reported.

Yesterday, the Israeli delegation, headed by the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, left Doha after meeting with the mediators in Qatar regarding the negotiations on the ceasefire in Gaza.