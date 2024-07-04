Hamas drops upfront ceasefire demand, Israel sends team to negotiations

Hamas has dropped its demand for an upfront pledge that Israel ends the war, a move that prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a team led by Mossad Director David Barnea to participate in further negotiations for a deal, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The terror group is still expected to demand a permanent ceasefire, possibly even before the completion of phase one, but would allow that first phase of the three-phase deal — that would see the release of the remaining 120 hostages — to get underway without such a pledge.

It’s a key shift in the group’s position that has sparked cautious hope that the deadlock that greeted the proposal US President Joe Biden unveiled on May 31, may now finally have been broken, allowing for closure of the deal, or at least its first phase.

Multiple top defense officials call the new pending negotiations the closest Israel has been to achieving a hostage deal with Hamas, since the November agreement which saw the release of 105 of the 251 hostages seized during the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023. Eliya Cohen, a sign of Gaza hostage Or Levy, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin (credit: COURTESY, Via Maariv)

An Israeli government source said that “Netanyahu approved sending out the negotiating delegation regarding the hostages after a preliminary discussions took place.”

“Netanyahu reiterated that the war will end only after all its objectives have been achieved and not a moment before,” the source said. No details were given as to where the talks would be held.

The security cabinet is set to meet tonight to further discuss the issue.

Details of a potential deal

A Palestinian official close to the mediation effort told Reuters that Hamas has shown flexibility over some clauses, that would allow a framework agreement to be reached should Israel approve. Two Hamas officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The three-phase deal involved the release of 33 humanitarian hostages during stage one, which would last for 42 days, in exchange for a lull to the war. Talks would be held on the issue of a permanent ceasefire starting on day 16 and would be concluded before phase two, would begin.

Israel has offered a new compromise, sources said. It would accept a Hamas demand to free only 18 hostages during that first phase, even though it still hopes that this number could be boosted once the deal starts.

Further, Israel has not set a hard deadline by which time if Hamas has not yet agreed to release all of the hostages it will automatically have the right to restart the war.

At the same time, sources said, Israel could restart the war at any moment before Hamas agrees to the release of all hostages, even before the 42-day period ends.

This allows Netanyahu to claim that, at least so far, he has not agreed to end the war, though there is a strong chance that eventually, this would be the outcome of the negotiations.

The US has always presumed that once the war was halted temporarily, this lull would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

A decision by Israel to restart the war would bring an end to the release of hostages.

This new round of negotiations, once they restart, is expected to take between two to three weeks, due to the difficulty of Hamas's external leadership communicating with Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar, who is hiding in tunnels and is not easily reachable.

No location for the talks has been announced.

There are still many details regarding the deal to nail down, such as who will be on the list of hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists who will be released from Israeli jails during stages one and two of the deal. It’s expected that some of the Palestinian prisoners set to be freed will have been jailed for killing Israelis.

Sources said that three major factors helped sway Hamas to show flexibility.

The first was real pressure from Qatar for possibly the first time in nine months, sources said. Doha and Cairo have served as the main mediators for a hostage deal, with help from the United States.

The second factor has been increased pressure by Biden and his main negotiator CIA Director Bill Burns who have threatened to walk away from negotiations and to leave Hamas versus Israel with no broker who can rein in Jerusalem.

Third, the Egyptians have also increased their pressure on Hamas.

While there have been constant debates and differences between Netanyahu, Barnea, and IDF Maj, Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon on behalf of the military, Banea has taken the lead in moving things forward with Burns and Qatar.

Reuters contributed to this report.