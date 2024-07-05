Hamas drops ceasefire demand, Biden vows support for Israel's security

MK Gadi Eisenkot attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on the ultra-Orthodox draft law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 24, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MK Gadi Eisenkot said that Israel has gotten its closest to reaching a hostage deal with Hamas since the start of the war but is held back by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also discussed Israel's current position in the North as tensions with Hezbollah continue and spoke about regrets, protests in the country, and the loss of his son.