Hamas drops ceasefire demand, Biden vows support for Israel's security
Gallant, Eisenkot say Israel close to hostage deal • Three civilians suspected of killing Nukhba terrorist on October 7
Lebanon's Hezbollah launches more than 200 rockets, 20 drones on North
Questions arise about killing Hezbollah commander in the midst of ceasefire talks
Hezbollah claims to have sent over 200 rockets to Israel's North in what the terrorist group claims to be the largest attack on Israel yet.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah’s message in its large ‘retaliatory’ attacks - analysis
Hezbollah claimed, via Iranian media, it had “launched a barrage of rockets at several Israeli military positions in response to the regime’s killing of one of its commanders in southern Lebanon."
After launching a 200-rocket barrage to Israel's North, Hezbollah claimed that the attack was in response to Israel killing senior Hezbollah official Muhammad Nimah Nasser.Go to the full article >>
MK Eisenkot: We've never been closer to hostage deal, held back by Netanyahu
"We are in the closest place to a deal in the last nine months. The prices will be very high, but Israel can afford to stop the war for four months and as long as necessary."
MK Gadi Eisenkot said that Israel has gotten its closest to reaching a hostage deal with Hamas since the start of the war but is held back by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He also discussed Israel's current position in the North as tensions with Hezbollah continue and spoke about regrets, protests in the country, and the loss of his son.Go to the full article >>
IDF announces Major (Res.) Itay Galea killed in northern Israel
Hezbollah claims to have fired over 200 rockets and 20 drones on Israel's North, both in the Galilee and in the Golan.
Maj. Itay Galea was killed when he and another soldier arrived at Camp Jordan in the Golan Heights as an advance force, and the tank they were in was hit by an anti-tank missile.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu and Biden speak as Hamas drops upfront end of war demand
Shortly after the move, Israel approved sending a team led by Mossad Director David Barnea to participate in further negotiations.
Multiple top defense officials call the new pending negotiations the closest Israel has been to achieving a hostage deal with Hamas after the terrorist group dropped its upfront demand for a ceasefire.Go to the full article >>
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'We are closer to a deal than we have ever been'
Earlier, Netanyahu sent a team led by Mossad Director David Barnea to participate in further negotiations for a deal after Hamas dropped its demand for an upfront pledge that Israel ends the war.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said "we are closer to a deal than we ever have been," according to Yaron Avraham on 103FM on Thursday. MK Gadi Eisenkot made a similar statement earlier on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
IDF announces fallen soldier Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran, one soldier severely wounded
Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran, 20, from Ness Ziona, and a soldier from the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, fell in combat in northern Gaza.
'It's time to warn the people': IDF intel. officer's October 7 warning was ignored - N12 report
According to N12, officer "v" from Unit 8200 sent multiple warnings to senior intelligence officials based on analyses of Hamas training and movement.
An N12 report reveals a warning from a Unit 8200 officer on October 7, claiming that a Hamas attack was imminent and that it was already too late to evacuate people.Go to the full article >>
While vowing support for Israel Biden hopes for diplomatic agreement between Israel, Hezbollah
President Biden reaffirmed support for Israel’s security and emphasized a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah, discussing safe return arrangements for Israeli and Lebanese families with Netanyahu.
US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for Israel's security against all threats from Iranian-backed forces, including Hezbollah, in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursdsay.Go to the full article >>
Court allows for publication: Three civilians suspected of killing Nukhba terrorist
Israeli court allows publication of case involving suspected murder of Nukhba terrorist by soldier, denied by suspect, amid controversy over gag order and police appeals for detention extension.
Three Israeli civilians have been arrested on suspicion of killing a Nukhba terrorist on October 7.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says