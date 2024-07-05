Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Hamas drops ceasefire demand, Biden vows support for Israel's security

Gallant, Eisenkot say Israel close to hostage deal • Three civilians suspected of killing Nukhba terrorist on October 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 3, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 3, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Lebanon's Hezbollah launches more than 200 rockets, 20 drones on North

Questions arise about killing Hezbollah commander in the midst of ceasefire talks

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Grad rockets used by Hezbollah (photo credit: Alma Research Institute)
Grad rockets used by Hezbollah
(photo credit: Alma Research Institute)

Hezbollah claims to have sent over 200 rockets to Israel's North in what the terrorist group claims to be the largest attack on Israel yet.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hezbollah’s message in its large ‘retaliatory’ attacks - analysis

Hezbollah claimed, via Iranian media, it had “launched a barrage of rockets at several Israeli military positions in response to the regime’s killing of one of its commanders in southern Lebanon."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, a senior field commander of Hezbollah who was killed by what security forces say was an Israel strike yesterday night, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 12, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, a senior field commander of Hezbollah who was killed by what security forces say was an Israel strike yesterday night, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 12, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

After launching a 200-rocket barrage to Israel's North, Hezbollah claimed that the attack was in response to Israel killing senior Hezbollah official Muhammad Nimah Nasser.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

MK Eisenkot: We've never been closer to hostage deal, held back by Netanyahu

 "We are in the closest place to a deal in the last nine months. The prices will be very high, but Israel can afford to stop the war for four months and as long as necessary."

By TAL SHALEV
MK Gadi Eisenkot attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on the ultra-Orthodox draft law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 24, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Gadi Eisenkot attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on the ultra-Orthodox draft law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 24, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MK Gadi Eisenkot said that Israel has gotten its closest to reaching a hostage deal with Hamas since the start of the war but is held back by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also discussed Israel's current position in the North as tensions with Hezbollah continue and spoke about regrets, protests in the country, and the loss of his son. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF announces Major (Res.) Itay Galea killed in northern Israel

Hezbollah claims to have fired over 200 rockets and 20 drones on Israel's North, both in the Galilee and in the Golan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Major (Res.) Itay Galea, 38, July 4, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Major (Res.) Itay Galea, 38, July 4, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Maj. Itay Galea was killed when he and another soldier arrived at Camp Jordan in the Golan Heights as an advance force, and the tank they were in was hit by an anti-tank missile.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Netanyahu and Biden speak as Hamas drops upfront end of war demand

Shortly after the move, Israel approved sending a team led by Mossad Director David Barnea to participate in further negotiations.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Abseilers clean the windows of a tower exhibiting the faces of hostages in the business district of Ramat Gan, Israel, May 26, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Abseilers clean the windows of a tower exhibiting the faces of hostages in the business district of Ramat Gan, Israel, May 26, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Multiple top defense officials call the new pending negotiations the closest Israel has been to achieving a hostage deal with Hamas after the terrorist group dropped its upfront demand for a ceasefire.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'We are closer to a deal than we have ever been'

Earlier, Netanyahu sent a team led by Mossad Director David Barnea to participate in further negotiations for a deal after Hamas dropped its demand for an upfront pledge that Israel ends the war. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a state ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers whose burial place is unknown at Mount Herzl Military cemetery in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a state ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers whose burial place is unknown at Mount Herzl Military cemetery in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said "we are closer to a deal than we ever have been," according to Yaron Avraham on 103FM on Thursday. MK Gadi Eisenkot made a similar statement earlier on Thursday. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF announces fallen soldier Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran, one soldier severely wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran, 20, from Ness Ziona, and a soldier from the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, fell in combat in northern Gaza.

Show More
Show Less

'It's time to warn the people': IDF intel. officer's October 7 warning was ignored - N12 report

According to N12, officer "v" from Unit 8200 sent multiple warnings to senior intelligence officials based on analyses of Hamas training and movement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers engage in operational activities in relation to Israel-Gaza violence. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers engage in operational activities in relation to Israel-Gaza violence.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An N12 report reveals a warning from a Unit 8200 officer on October 7, claiming that a Hamas attack was imminent and that it was already too late to evacuate people.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

While vowing support for Israel Biden hopes for diplomatic agreement between Israel, Hezbollah

President Biden reaffirmed support for Israel’s security and emphasized a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah, discussing safe return arrangements for Israeli and Lebanese families with Netanyahu.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks, during a ceremony to present the Medal of Honor posthumously to descendants of Union soldiers Pvt. Philip Shadrach and Pvt. George Wilson, members of the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 3, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks, during a ceremony to present the Medal of Honor posthumously to descendants of Union soldiers Pvt. Philip Shadrach and Pvt. George Wilson, members of the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 3, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for Israel's security against all threats from Iranian-backed forces, including Hezbollah, in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursdsay.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Court allows for publication: Three civilians suspected of killing Nukhba terrorist

Israeli court allows publication of case involving suspected murder of Nukhba terrorist by soldier, denied by suspect, amid controversy over gag order and police appeals for detention extension.

By ALON HACHMON, AVRAHAM BLOCH
HAMAS PROVED that it was committed to its genocidal founding charter on October 7, Eli Rosenbaum told the ‘Post’. Seen here are the remnants of a home in Kibbutz Be’eri. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
HAMAS PROVED that it was committed to its genocidal founding charter on October 7, Eli Rosenbaum told the ‘Post’. Seen here are the remnants of a home in Kibbutz Be’eri.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Three Israeli civilians have been arrested on suspicion of killing a Nukhba terrorist on October 7.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says