Rockets shower Galilee, one wounded, after Israel kills senior Hezbollah official

Some 20 launches were fired at the Galilee in northern Israel on Sunday, the military said, resulting in one casualty.

The IDF noted that it had successfully intercepted some of the launches.

The rockets followed Israel's Saturday elimination of Hezbollah terrorist Meitham Mustafa Altaar in an airstrike in the Baalbek area, deep within Lebanese territory.

Wounded man evacuated to hospital

Israel's emergency medical service, the Magen David Adom (MDA), later stated that after the red alert sirens were activated in the Lower Galilee, a 28-year-old male was in serious condition due to wounds sustained from shrapnel and was being evacuated by paramedics to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya.

MDA Paramedic David Fahima and Senior EMT Aviad Amar said the man "was fully conscious and suffered shrapnel wounds to his body."

The paramedics added, "We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital, where he is in a serious and stable condition."

United Hatzalah paramedic Yair Nahum stated medics "Provided medical assistance to a man (a 28-year-old farmer) who said he was wounded by shrapnel. The wounded man arrived at the Poriya junction where he was given initial medical aid and then he was taken to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, at which point his condition is defined as serious and stable."

Israel's Army Radio posted a video of rockets being intercepted over the North to X, formerly Twitter.

רצף האזעקות בגליל התחתון - אחרי חיסול הבכיר בחזבאללה: בוצעו יירוטים רבים, בצה"ל מדווחים על מספר גדול של שיגורים. ההתרעות הופעלו גם ביישובים שלא נשמעו בהם אזעקות מאז אוקטובר @Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/LYgVtBtO8Y — גלצ (@GLZRadio) July 7, 2024

Army Radio noted that alerts had been activated in localities where alarms had not sounded since October of last year.