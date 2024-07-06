IDF kills senior Hezbollah air defense official in targeted strike deep into Lebanon

Hezbollah terrorist Meitham Mustafa Altaar, who had significant knowledge of Hezbollah's air defense system, was eliminated on Saturday, the IDF announced.

The IDF conducted a strike against Altaar using an Israel Air Force aircraft in the Baalbek area in Lebanon.

Altaar also took part in the planning and executing of a variety of terrorist acts against Israel. He acquired his knowledge through his visits to Iran and assisted in strengthening Hezbollah with Iranian weapons.

The assassination constitutes another damage to the capabilities of Hezbollah's air defense system, the IDF noted.