Taken alive: New footage reveals hostage Or Levy was alive when abducted to Gaza - report

Footage taken on October 7 has revealed the moments leading up to hostage Or Levy’s abduction, indicating that the Or had been kidnapped alive, N12 reported on Wednesday morning.

In the footage, which has not been cleared for publication, Or can be seen hiding in a shelter from invading Hamas terrorists. Grenade explosions can be heard in the surrounding area.

This is reportedly the first sign that Or may still be alive, according to the report.

Another video revealed that Or was taken into a van travelling to Gaza alongside Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Elia Cohen.

33-year-old Or and his wife Eynav, 32, were attending the Nova music festival, arriving only moments before Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest civilian massacre in Israeli history, the Media Line reported. Eynav was killed. The couple ran to a bomb shelter as missiles began to attack southern Israel, but terrorists surrounded the shelter. Or Levy (credit: Courtesy)

Or Levy's family

Or’s brother Michael described the scene as “a very difficult video.

"You can see Or surrounded by corpses, one of which is Einav (Or’s wife’. You hear the terrorists talking to each other in Arabic, saying that there is someone alive here, asking Him if he is a soldier. You hear Or begging not to be taken or [shot]."

Almog, Or's 3-year-old son, is now being raised by his grandparents.

"First of all, we are a family waiting for our son," shared Geula Levy, Or's mother.

Speaking on the difficulties she now faces, having to raise her grandson while waiting for her son's return, she said "With a child, we must behave as if everything is normal - laugh with him and be with him. On the other side, there is such a great dissonance. We laugh and cry at night, and he makes everything easier for us."

"I don't have the privilege to crash - I have my grandson and I have Or to come back," Geula added. "It's hard. No one prepares you for this. Let him come home already."