Commando IDF soldier, Tal Lahat, killed in central Gaza Strip

Sergeant-Major (res.) Tal Lahat was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Sgt.-Maj. Lahat, 21, from Kfar Saba, served in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade.

Lahat fell in the central Gaza Strip.

The fallen Commando Brigade soldier was promoted from Staff-Sergeant to Sgt.-Maj after his death, and his family has been informed.

Lahat will be buried today, at 5 p.m., at the military cemetery in Kfar Saba.

Soldiers killed since October 7

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sgt.-Maj. Lahat raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 681.

Some 325 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in Gaza on October 27.