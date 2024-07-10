Commando IDF soldier, Tal Lahat, killed in central Gaza Strip

Sergeant-Major (res.) Tal Lahat was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.
Sgt.-Maj. Lahat, 21, from Kfar Saba, served in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade.
Lahat fell in the central Gaza Strip.
The fallen Commando Brigade soldier was promoted from Staff-Sergeant to Sgt.-Maj after his death, and his family has been informed.
Lahat will be buried today, at 5 p.m., at the military cemetery in Kfar Saba.
Soldiers killed since October 7
According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sgt.-Maj. Lahat raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 681.
Some 325 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in Gaza on October 27.