Gallant says 60% of Hamas fighters killed or wounded

Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said on Wednesday that 60% Hamas terrorists have been killed or wounded as a result of Israel's operation in Gaza.

Speaking at the Knesset, he also said that Israel had broken up the majority of the 24 battalions that Hamas's military wing had at the start of the war.

'IDF has killed 14,000 terrorists'

"The action of the IDF that has so far led to the elimination of over 14,000 terrorists and the collapse of the military frameworks of Hamas is, in fact, the testimony of what I am saying - everything will be done in accordance with the law and in accordance with the operational need."

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to KAN news, Gallant also stated that "international legitimacy" was a significant condition for the continuation of the operation.