Oct. 7 terrorist eliminated in Gaza, Hezbollah infrastructure destroyed in Lebanon
Palestinian civilians reportedly killed in Khan Yunis • IDF strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure used to hit Golan Heights.
Airstrike on central Gaza leaves 3 Palestinians killed, 10 wounded - report
Three displaced Palestinians, including a child, were killed and another ten people were injured during an attack attributed to Israel, which targeted a commercial store in Nusayrat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Lebanese report: Israeli attack on the outskirts of Kfar Markaba
The Lebanese newspaper Al Mayadin reported early on Wednesday that the IDF is attacking in southern Lebanon, on the outskirts of the village of Markta.Go to the full article >>
IDF eliminates Oct.7 terrorist in Gaza, reports of 30 killed
The terrorist was hiding in a school in Khan Yunis
The IDF spokesman gave an unusual update in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to which a terrorist from the military wing of Hamas who was involved in the massacre on October 7, was eliminated in an airstrike in Khan Yunis.
According to the IDF, the terrorist was killed with "precision weaponry", but in the Gaza Strip, there are reports of damage to a nearby humanitarian tent where displaced Gazans were staying.Go to the full article >>
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Maersk Sentosa ship in Arabian Sea
"The American ship Maersk Sentosa was targeted in the Arabian Sea by naval forces and missile forces in a joint operation," Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group's military spokesperson, said in a broadcast.
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday they targeted the Maersk Sentosa ship in the Arabian sea with several ballistic and wing missiles.
"The American ship Maersk Sentosa was targeted in the Arabian Sea by naval forces and missile force in a joint operation," Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group's military spokesperson, said in a televised speech.
Earlier on Tuesday, shipping giant Maersk said one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, reported being targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden.Go to the full article >>
Taken alive: New footage reveals hostage Or Levy was alive when abducted to Gaza - report
The footage revealed terrorists questioning Or if he was an IDF soldier as he begged not to be taken or shot.
Footage taken on October 7 has revealed the moments leading up to hostage Or Levy’s abduction, indicating that the Or had been kidnapped alive, N12 reported on Wednesday morning.
In the footage, which has not been cleared for publication, Or can be seen hiding in a shelter from invading Hamas terrorists. Grenade explosions can be heard in the surrounding area.
This is reportedly the first sign that Or may still be alive, according to the report.Go to the full article >>
IDF targets Hezbollah terror infrastructure used for attacks on Golan Heights
Fighter jets destroyed Hezbollah terror infrastructure that had been used earlier to attack the Golan Heights - where a 2 people were killed earlier in the day after their car was hit by a rocket.
The IDF announced on Tuesday night that fighter jets destroyed terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah to target the Golan Heights area.
Earlier in the day, the IDF also attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in the Kabriha area in Lebanon, which the terror group was also using to target the Golan Heights.
The attacks on the Golan Heights area had killed a man and a woman, according to Maariv. A Hezbollah rocket hit their car and both were killed.Go to the full article >>
US intel chief: Iran influence campaign stoking, funding anti-Israel protests
Iranian government agents are influencing anti-Israel protests by posing as activists and providing financial support to protesters.
Iranian regime actors are engaging influence campaigns to stoke and fund anti-Israel protests in the United States of America, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned in a statement on Tuesday.
"In recent weeks, Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years," said Haines. "We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says