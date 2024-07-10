Oct. 7 terrorist eliminated in Gaza, Hezbollah infrastructure destroyed in Lebanon

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis as it seen from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The IDF spokesman gave an unusual update in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to which a terrorist from the military wing of Hamas who was involved in the massacre on October 7, was eliminated in an airstrike in Khan Yunis.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was killed with "precision weaponry", but in the Gaza Strip, there are reports of damage to a nearby humanitarian tent where displaced Gazans were staying.