IDF attacks Syrian army infrastructure in Golan heights

The IDF attacked infrastructure associated with the Syrian army in the Golan Heights, which the military said contradicted the Disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria (1974), the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Targets associated include the Syrian army's military infrastructure with tanks and artillery.

The IDF said they consider the Syrian army responsible for everything that happens in its territory and "will not allow attempts to violate the separation agreement."

On this day May 31, 1974: Israel-Syria Disengagement Agreement was signed (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Israel-Syria agreement

The Disengagement agreement was made on May 31, 1974 between Israel and Syria. This provision aimed to create a buffer zone and prevent any potential clashes.

The strike against Syrian infrastructure comes a day after an Israeli couple, Noa and Nir Baranes, were killed in a Hezbollah rocket barrage toward the Golan Heights.