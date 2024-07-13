Argentina officially designates Hamas as a terrorist organization

Argentina has officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organization on Friday, the Office of President Javier Milei announced.

"The Hamas group has been declared by the Argentinian state as a international terrorist organization," the statement reads. "Furthermore, in recent years, its link with the Islamic Republic of Iran has been revealed - whose leadership was found responsible for the attacks against the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires and against the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association by the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation on April 11. These attacks cost the lives of more than 100 Argentinian civilians.

"President Javier Milei has an unwavering commitment to recognizing terrorist for what they are.

"This government has reiterated on multiple occasions its convictions that Argentina once against align itself with Western civilization, respectful of individual rights and its institutions. For this reason, it must be acknowledged that those who attack such values are declared for what they are: terrorists."

The Associated Press reported that the official designation was made as a show of support for Israel.

This is a developing story.