President Isaac Herzog hosted President Javier Milei of Argentina on Thursday on a tour of Kibbutz Nir Oz, located on the Gaza border.

The tour led by President Herzog took President Milei to the location in the Kibbutz where Hamas terrorists initially broke in on the morning of October 7, which overlooks the Gazan city of Khan Yunis. They were accompanied by Ofelia Roitman, a returned hostage who was held captive by Hamas. This was Roitman's first time returning to her home following the attack.

The Argentinian president also visited the houses of members of the kibbutz, one of the houses belonging to the Bibas family currently held hostage in Hamas captivity.

Argentina condemns Hamas attacks and stands with Israel

President Javier Milei condemned the Hamas attacks following the visit to the kibbutz and affirmed support for Israel.

"We strongly condemned the terrorist acts of the terrorist group Hamas, and we continue to reaffirm our solidarity towards the people and the State of Israel and our support for Israel's right to legitimate self-defense," President Milei said.

President Milei also described the reality residents lived through on October 7 and compared it to the Holocaust.

"In Kibbutz Nir Oz, a beautiful community of peace-loving Israelis who dreamt and worked all their lives to develop the desert- to make it green and bloom- to extend our hands to our neighbors, the Palestinians in Gaza, and on 7 October, their neighbors came forward, broke their houses, broke their windows, broke down their doors, burned their homes," President Mieli said.

"They cut, tied, abducted, raped, and killed so many of the members of the Kibbutz and so many of the citizens of Israel in this region," he added. This is "one of the most barbaric and sadistic terror attacks in modern times, especially since the Holocaust of the Jews in World War II. That is why we have the full right of self-defense, to protect our people and make sure that this will never happen again."

Calling the world to condemn the attacks and support Israel's right to self-defense, he added, "The free world can't remain indifferent in this case, as we see clear examples of terrorism and antisemitism and what I would describe as 21st Century Nazism.

When we hear about the methods that were used this time, it reminds us of the atrocities of the Holocaust."

A call to return the hostages' home

Following the tour, both the presidents joined together to call for the release of hostages being held captive by Hamas.

"Together, we call from here for the immediate release of all Israeli and other hostages who are in Gaza, all 136, their immediate release, their coming back home. This is a clear violation and a crime against humanity. And we all stand up and call for the entire world community, especially friends in Latin America," said President Mieli.

The two presidents concluded their tour by thanking each other.

"Thank you, President Herzog, and thanks to all those of you who have made this visit possible. This is a visit that has truly been very moving. It's something that has touched me deep in my soul," said President Milei.