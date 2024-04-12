Unveiling the culprits: Argentina links Iran and Hezbollah to AMIA and Israel embassy bombings

Iran and Hezbollah are responsible for the 1994 Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina and the 1992 Israeli embassy bombings, according to an Argentinian federal court on Thursday.

President Javier Milei's office celebrated the ruling Thursday, saying that it put an end to decades of delays and cover-ups to conceal that Hezbollah conducted the deadly terrorist attacks under the auspices of Iran.

The ultimate betrayal

Former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had betrayed the nation with the signing of a 2013 Memorandum of Understanding between the Argentinian and Iranian governments, said Milei's office, saying that the ruling highlighted that it was part of cover-up attempts and a "pact that promoted and guaranteed terrorist impunity."

Activists of the terrorist organization Hezbollah (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

"The era of impunity ended in the Argentine Republic," said Milei's office, who emphasized that the decision was made without political pressure.

The courts delivered "the justice that both victims and their families have waited for decades."

As part of his campaign promises, Milei told the Argentinian Jewish community that he was doing all he could to bring the perpetrators of the bombing to justice, future Argentinian ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish told The Jerusalem Post in early March.

In 1992, a suicide bomber rammed a truck into the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, murdering 29 people and wounding 242 people. Four Israelis were among the victims, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

In 1994, 85 people were killed and hundreds injured in the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. 85 people were murdered and hundreds wounded.