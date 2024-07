Israel's Air Force struck several Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday night, including the launcher used to send missiles into Kiryat Shmona earlier in the day, the IDF said following the strike.

The IDF strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure in Rab El Thalathine, Ayta ash Shab and an observation post in the area of Odaisseh.

It also targeted terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Houla.