Suspected terror attack in Nir Zvi junction, four wounded

A suspected terror attack occurred at the Nir Zvi junction in the Ramle area, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the attacker was thwarted, adding that forces were making their way to the scene.

Four wounded

Four individuals were wounded in the attack, Israeli media reported, citing the Shamir Medical Center.

According to the hospital, two individuals were in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and an additional individual sustained light wounds. Army Radio later cited the Shamir Medical Center as saying that one of the wounded was in critical condition.

Earlier, Magen David Adom (MDA) said its paramedics were providing medical care and transferring to the Shamir Medical Center three individuals who had been wounded. First response representatives of Magen David Adom (MDA) and Israel Police at the scene of an attempted ramming terror attack at Nir Tzvi Junction. July 14, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

According to MDA, two individuals in their 20s were in serious condition, while an additional individual sustained light wounds.

MDA paramedics Michelle Rashkovski and Shneor Tsik recounted what they saw upon arrival at the scene. "We saw a vehicle that had hit pedestrians stopped at a bus stop. We immediately called additional forces to the scene. Near the bus stop, two men about 20 years old were lying, one of them conscious and the other unconscious, and both suffering from multiple life-threatening wounds. We immediately provided them life-saving medical treatment."

United Hatzalah paramedic Aryeh Mendelson said, "According to passers-by, the vehicle hit two pedestrians and collided with a bus stop."

"With the help of other EMTs, we provided initial treatment at the scene," he added.

This is a developing story.