Liberman and Bennet meet to allegedly discuss establishing a new ring-wing party

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 17, 2024 12:27

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman met on Wednesday. The meeting occured amid contacts to establish a new "right-wing party."

As revealed by MK Zeev Elkin, current and former politicians were holding continuous talks with various right-wing entities to establish a liberal right-wing party to challenge coalition mandates.

In an interview on Radio 90FM, he stated, "The current imperative is to establish a national-liberal right bloc akin to the days of Begin and Shamir, and several forces are already working towards this. We are raising this banner, including Yisrael Beytenu and perhaps Naftali Bennett. Everyone is talking to everyone."

However, earlier this month, Elkin stated that the establishment of the new liberal-nationalist right-wing party is delayed due to Bennett and Liberman's struggle over who will lead it. Last month, right-wing sources also cited inspiration from a poll published on Channel 12 News a day after National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz's resignation.

The data provided food for thought for the leaders of right-wing parties considering the possibility of a significant merger.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this article.

