Families of Oct. 7 victims form civilian experts committee to begin probe into Oct. 7 massacre

A committee of experts that will lead a civilian probe into the events of October 7 was announced on Thursday by families of those killed on October 7, representatives from Kibbutzim that were attacked, and civil society groups.

The committee will investigate the "events before October 7 that formed the foundation to the biggest security failure in the state's history."

Podium at the meeting to discuss the formation of a civilian team of experts to probe the failures of October 7 massacre (credit: Israeli People's Committee)

"[They] will examine the failures for as long as necessary with no time limit and will examine the military and diplomatic systems."

The group said they would investigate until a state committee is formed, and the committee was created because no such state committee exists.