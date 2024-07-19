IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas military intelligence officer in Gaza City

The IDF and the Shin Bet killed Hamas military intelligence officer Adel Hamediya, who was staying at a UNRWA compound in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, on Thursday night.

As part of a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, a fighter jet attacked terrorists who were staying at the UNRWA compound in the Zeitoun area, which served as the headquarters of the Hamas Gaza City Brigade.

Hamediya had been in his position since 2019; as part of his role, he was responsible for the collection and building of divisional intelligence in preparation for the October 7 massacre.

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Responsibility in the war

During the war, he was responsible for directing offensive operations against IDF troops and forming the intelligence picture about the maneuvering forces.

Hamediya was also responsible for gathering intelligence and assessing the situation for the senior officers of the Gaza Brigade and the senior commanders of the military wing of Hamas.

His department was responsible for promoting operations against IDF troops and the Gaza border towns.