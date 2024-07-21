IDF eliminates 20 Hamas terrorists in Gaza strike, among them terrorists who killed IDF soldiers

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated terrorist Nemer Hamida, who carried out a terror attack that killed numerous IDF soldiers, the IDF and Shin Bet stated Sunday.

In a joint operation, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and eliminated approximately 20 Hamas terrorists from the Al-Shati Battalion, including terrorists who killed IDF soldier Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat.

Hamida, who was eliminated in the strike, served as a part of the Ramallah committee in Hamas's "West Bank Headquarters" and was involved in carrying out the shooting attack in Ein Yabrud in October 2003, in which three IDF soldiers, Sergeant Elad Polack, Sergeant Roy Yaakov Solomon, and Staff Sergeant Erez Idan were killed.

Additionally, the terrorist Ezz Aldeen Akila, a senior operative of the Shahada al-Aqsa terror organization, was eliminated.