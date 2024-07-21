Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF eliminates 20 Hamas terrorists in Gaza strike, among them terrorists who killed IDF soldiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated terrorist Nemer Hamida, who carried out a terror attack that killed numerous IDF soldiers, the IDF and Shin Bet stated Sunday.

In a joint operation, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and eliminated approximately 20 Hamas terrorists from the Al-Shati Battalion, including terrorists who killed IDF soldier Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat.

Hamida, who was eliminated in the strike, served as a part of the Ramallah committee in Hamas's "West Bank Headquarters" and was involved in carrying out the shooting attack in Ein Yabrud in October 2003, in which three IDF soldiers, Sergeant Elad Polack, Sergeant Roy Yaakov Solomon, and Staff Sergeant Erez Idan were killed. 

Additionally, the terrorist Ezz Aldeen Akila, a senior operative of the Shahada al-Aqsa terror organization, was eliminated.

Yemen's Houthis will continue to attack Israel, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:58 PM
Divers search for girl in Ukraine river after amusement ride tragedy
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 03:39 PM
Projectile falls in Kibbutz Dafna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:57 PM
Gov. approves appointment of Eliezer ‘Cheney’ Marom as North coordinator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:56 PM
Three attack Israeli Arab for being Jewish
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:55 PM
Yemenite sources claim six killed in Israeli strike on Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 12:31 PM
Iranian groups exploited CrowdStrike system malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:02 PM
Japan to announce sanctions on four settlers on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 12:01 PM
Netanyahu set to leave for the US on Monday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:07 AM
Russia prevent US bombers from entering country's border
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 11:06 AM
Terrorist hospitalized at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops destroy terror infrastructure, kill terrorists in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 09:24 AM
Hamas-affiliated media: IDF strikes tower in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 09:13 AM
Military vehicle drives over explosive device in Tubas, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 08:26 AM
North Korea sends trash balloons toward South, responds with speakers
By REUTERS
07/21/2024 08:07 AM