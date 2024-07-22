'About to operate forcefully': IDF announces Gaza humanitarian zone adjustment

The IDF announced on Monday it "is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations" in the eastern part of the humanitarian zone near Khan Yunis due to intelligence information indicating Hamas terror infrastructure was located in the area.

As such, the military noted it would be adjusting the humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip.

Avoiding harm to civilian population

#عاجل في ضوء عمليات إرهابية عديدة وإطلاق قذائف صاروخية نحو دولة إسرائيل من الجزء الشرقي للمنطقة الإنسانية أصبح البقاء في تلك المنطقة خطيرًا. لذلك، ستتم ملاءمة المنطقة وذلك بناء على معلومات استخبارية دقيقة تفيد بقيام منظمة حماس الإرهابية بوضع بنى إرهابية في المنطقة التي تم تصنيفها… pic.twitter.com/30jqJEJlPf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 22, 2024

The military affirmed, "Early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat," adding, "Therefore calls on the remaining population left in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi."

The military also stated it was notifying the population of the need to evacuate the area via phone calls, SMS messages, and Arabic broadcasts.